Even though most of us probably weren't driving quite as much as we had hoped to this holiday weekend, it never hurts to have a high-quality USB charger in your car. Even better still, if you can find one that's both versatile enough to be compatible most devices and can fill those batteries quickly enough to be useful, even on shorter trips. If that sounds like just the thing you've been looking for, you can pick up an Aukey 33W car adapter with QC 3.0 for only $11 on Amazon with coupon code BENN6T7F — saving yourself $7.98 by doing so.

This adapter offers 33W of total output, split between a 15W USB-C port and an 18W QC 3.0 USB-A connector that ensures your devices only receive as much power as they can safely handle. Also, this deal includes the charger only, so you may want to add a couple of well-made USB cables to your order if you don't have a set for the car yet.

Follow that link below to upgrade your car's charging capabilities on the cheap — just remember to use the coupon code BENN6T7F at checkout to get the best price possible.