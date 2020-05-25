The Galaxy S20 series is still fresh on the market, but we're already seeing hints of what Samsung has planned for this fall. The first leaked renders of the Galaxy Note20 were revealed last week, and now images of the larger Note20+ have appeared.

Pigtou partnered with OnLeaks to publish images of the Note20+, which shares a very similar design to the already-available Galaxy S20 and the upcoming Note20. It has a large 6.9-inch bezel-less screen with a hole-punch camera at the center-top, and a USB Type-C port and S-Pen at the bottom. The headphone jack is still gone, so keep that in mind if you're planning on upgrading from the Galaxy S10 or Note9.

The first key difference between the Note20 and Note20+ appears to be the camera setup. The camera module is more pronounced on the Note20+, with a metallic-looking rim surrounding the lenses and the module's exterior. While it's still unclear what cameras the base model will have, Pigtou/OnLeaks claims the Note20+ will at least have a periscope lens and a depth sensor.

The phone is also massive, at 165mm long, 77.2mm wide, and 7.6mm thick. That's slightly larger than the Note20 (161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5mm) and Note10+ (162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9mm), and a substantial change from last year's base Note10 (151 x 71.8 x 7.9mm). Samsung said last year that the larger Note was the most popular option with buyers, which might explain why the company isn't revisiting the idea of a Galaxy S-sized Note phone.

We'll likely learn more about the Note20+ in the coming months, as the phone inches closer to release. In the meantime, it might be time to shop for pants with larger pockets.