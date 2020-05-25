OnePlus is now publishing updates to its Game Space app on the Play Store — something it has already done for its other proprietary OxygenOS apps and a move that a number of OEMs have taken as well. With the migration, updates can come quicker than firmware updates and the beta app gains two new features.
Early access version 2.3.2.2.200519101321.8aa9e0e (yes, that is a mess) brings an integration with app-free Instant Games. These are simple games that don't need to be installed, just temporarily loaded from right within Game Space. This implementation is a bit different to Google Play Games's Instant Games — users play under a randomly-generated ID.
Also new in this update is a Game statistics page where users can see exactly how much time they've spent in the games on their phone.
If you've got a OnePlus phone, you can download the early access APK from APK Mirror. Otherwise, stick with the Play Store for your future update needs.
Comments