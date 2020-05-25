Welcome to Monday, everyone. Today's Memorial Day, and so there are a ton of sales available, and the vast majority are for video games. This means you can pick up wonderful puzzler Bridge Constructor Portal for half off. Of course, if you're looking for a solid RPG, you'll want to check out the sale for the CRPG Icewind Dale, though if you're looking for something that's designed around relaxation, then the hidden object game Cessabit should definitely be on your radar. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 31 temporarily free and 95 on-sale apps and games for Memorial Day.
Free
Apps
- Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Streak Alarm for Snapchat (Streak Reminder) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Grungetastic $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Manual Camera : DSLR - Camera Professional $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Screenshot Pro 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Car-Bluetooth-Activator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Total Media Player Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Yertle the Turtle - Dr. Seuss $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gallery - Photo Gallery, Video Player 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- BASIC! Compiler $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Legend Summoners Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sudoku {Premium Pro} $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- College Days - Winter Break $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dead Rain : New zombie virus $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neo Monsters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Soul Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight - Cash Knight $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bug School: Learn Kindergarten Skills $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Five Words - A Word Matrix Puzzle Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tortuga Racing - Educational Math Racing Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Free Wallpapers Forever - GOLD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Sirocco $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Amphetamine - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hexaring - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Ring Drop - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Twilight Pro Unlock $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mushroom Identification $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- VIP Notes - notepad with encryption text and files $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Laviolet Bullet Journal - Calendar, Habit Tracker $3.90 -> $2.70; Sale ends in 4 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Wifi Auto PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cambridge First B2 Practice $15.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Polskie Radio Pro $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- XSafe VPN Pro: VPN Proxy Server & Secure Service $13.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 12 Rules for Life - An Antidote to Chaos $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Character Maker -How to draw $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tools & Amazfit $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tools & Mi Band $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- WiFi Router Master Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fast Burst Camera $3.72 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- FullyRaw by Kristina $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- General Calculator [Ad-free] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Blindy - Hardest 2D Platformer $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Sifting Thyme $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Greenskin Invasion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Space Grunts $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aveyond 1: Rhen's Quest $7.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aveyond 2: Ean's Quest $7.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aveyond 3-1: Lord of Twilight $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aveyond 3-2: Gates of Night $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aveyond 3-3: The Lost Orb $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aveyond 3-4: The Darkthrop Prophecy $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Death Pit $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Her Story $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- race.a.bit $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Roguelite: Pixel RPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shiny The Firefly $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Skilltree Saga $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aftermath XHD $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Denki Blocks! Deluxe $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Denki Blocks! Deluxe (Tablet) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Forget-Me-Not $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ground Effect Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ground Effect Pro XHD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hard Lines $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Juggle! $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Juggle! XHD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kiwanuka $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magnetic Shaving Derby $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mixt $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Perplexed - Math Puzzle Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spirit HD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spirit XHD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Soccer Champs $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Soccer Champs 2020 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tennis Champs Returns $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- TileStorm $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Irish Adventure $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Polar Adventure $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Blox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Castle of Fallen Souls $4.49 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cooking trip: Back on the road $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Death Worm™ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden: Halloween $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Solitaire Halloween Story $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spencer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tallowmere $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Blox Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tower UP DX $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vodobanka Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fire and Water - Platformer Game $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Serpent of Isis [Full] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- STOKiE PRO: HD Stock Wallpapers (Ad-Free) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sunset Colors : Xperia Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lines Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
