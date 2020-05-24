Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a fantastic cult visual novel, the release of the 3DS emulator Citra, and an interesting new 2D platformer from Crescent Moon. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the week of May 18th, 2020.



Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Editi

Android Police coverage: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition is a cult visual novel that just landed on Android

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition is a mouthful, but luckily the game itself is fantastic. Sure, it's a niche visual novel that contains common tropes, such as students stuck in a school that have to avoid a murderer. But the thing is, the story is well worth the asking price, with twists and turns all over the place. Truly, this is an engrossing game, and best of all, since it's an anniversary edition, it comes with all-new graphics as well as touchscreen support, not to mention a few gallery extras for the hardcore fans.

Monetization: $17.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Citra Emulator

Citra is a well-known Nintendo 3DS emulator for Windows, macOS, and Linux, and the emulator just arrived on the Play Store two days ago as an early access release. This emulator supports hundreds of 3DS games as well as various built-in 3DS features, such as the camera, microphone, and motion controls. Better yet, this app supports external controllers, and even though in-app purchases are supported, you can indeed unlock the entirety of this release (including a dark theme) through a single IAP priced at $4.99. So if you're looking to play some 3DS games this weekend, you should definitely check out Citra Emulator.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

Whipseey

Whipseey is the latest release from Crescent Moon Games, and it's a colorful 2D platformer where you'll embark on a quest to recover the magical orbs that possess the power to return yourself home. Boss fights are in the mix, and the game can be challenging, thanks to its Metroidvania mechanics, so make sure you bring your platforming skills.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Willian The Game

Willian The Game is a premium arcade soccer game where you're tasked with getting the ball into the net. In order to do this, you'll use a familiar slingshot mechanic to shoot the ball, which feels great, and looks good in action. More or less, if you're looking for a quality casual soccer game that won't break the bank, Willian The Game is a solid choice this week.

Monetization: $3.49 / no ads / no IAPs

O$P$ (Owe Money Pay Money)

O$P$ is a slingshot-based platformer, where you'll sling the main character around each stage in order to reach your goal. The title has existed for years as an indie PC game, and this week marks the arrival on Android. Surprisingly the touchscreen controls work great, especially for a port, and there's a lot of replayability here, which makes this a solid choice if you're looking for a bit of longevity.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Lost Memories (Demo)

Lost Memories is one of those games that offers black art as a mechanics and style choice. At first glance, the screenshots look pleasant enough, but the stiff animations and basic level design make it clear that the title could use a lot more polish. While the game delivers on its promise to offer relaxing gameplay, I can't say the journey was worth the price. Luckily this new demo version was released this week, so if you'd like to take a look for yourself without spending a dime, you now can.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

GRID™ Autosport - Online Multiplayer Test

Feral Interactive released the port for Grid Autosport on Android at the end of 2019, and in the buildup to that release, Feral was testing online play. So seeing that both the iOS and Android versions of Grid Autosport still don't contain online-multiplayer, this secondary title that popped up on the Play Store this week is here so iOS users can finally check out their own online testing through cross-platform play. If you'd like to jump into this online beta to face off against a few iOS users, Feral does require an account sign-in to the testing app, so you'll first have to sign up for access before you can play.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

High Rise

High Rise basically plays like a game of Threes or 2048, but instead of stacking numbers, you'll combine city towers in order to grow them to monumental sizes. This setup makes for a quality casual game, though the gameplay is somewhat stale at this point. But hey, if you enjoy similar titles, then you're going to dig this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Merge Defense 3D

Merge Defense 3D is the 3D version of Merge Defense, a new release that offers the fun of the original while polishing the graphics. For the most part, you'll use keys to unlock defenders so that you can strategically place them on the field to take down your many enemies. As you play, you'll earn the chance to merge these defenders to build up a powerful defense.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Sporcle Party

Sporcle Party is a trivia game that offers topics that span from movies, geography, to sports, and if you don't enjoy the game's three free packs of quizzes, you can purchase extra packs through the game's store, where the majority are $0.99. What's really interesting about this release is that it's perfect for play during our self-quarantine, and so the title offers the ability to play with up to 25 people at the same time while online.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Wobble Drop

Wobble Drop comes from Halfbrick Studios, the company behind Jetpack Joyride. Clearly, the developer has struggled to repeat the success of Jetpack, and while the studio had mentioned it would concentrate on its bread and butter titles, it would appear its Jetpack offshoots have yet to find a lot of success. I suppose that's why the studio just released Wobble Drop, an adorable little casual game all about toppling over your opponent. This is a turn-based title, and so each player will get a chance to shoot projectiles at their opponent in order to try and knock them down.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $2.99

Mr. Mustachio : Word Search

Mr. Mustachio is a word search game that landed on the Play Store this week in early access. What's unique about this release is that you'll search for words in bizarre ways, like searching for patterns that look like letters in order to spell out the target word. This makes for a unique experience that still feels pretty familiar, and since the game is monetized appropriately, I can wholeheartedly recommend this release. It's polished and fun. What else could you ask for?

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 a piece

Vikings II

Vikings II is a new release from Plug in Digital, and it's a top-down shooter where the goal is to reach, you guessed it, Valhalla. There are tons of enemies to shoot, and of course, many obstacles lay in wait, so you'll have to level up your character often if you want to reach your heavenly goal.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $5.99 a piece

Dark Raider

Dark Raider is a gorgeous hack and slash game where you'll fight your way through hordes of enemies in order to try and save the world. The thing is, this is a difficult game, and its controls aren't the best, which in turn makes it challenging to enjoy the game. Of course, Dark Raider may be a solid pickup if you're the sort of person that loves extremely difficult titles. Luckily the dev has opted to offer the game for free as a demo, and if you like what you see, you can pay to unlock the rest of the title's levels through in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $6.99

Red Dot: Front Line

Red Dot: Front Line is a free-to-play first-person shooter that's been in the works for a long time, and this week marks its official release in the US. More often than not, the game is compared to the Call of Duty series, though many reviews mention that the controls simply do not stack up. So unless the devs can fix the controls soon, this game probably won't have a substantial player base a few months from now, which will indeed hamper everyone's ability to enjoy the title's online gameplay.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $84.99

Chaos Road: Combat Racing

Chaos Road: Combat Racing is just that, a racing game where combat is the primary focus. The game reminds me of the NES game Spy Hunter, seeing that you'll endlessly drive a car down many roads while shooting any opponents that get close. Of course, this is still a free-to-play mobile game, so unlike its inspiration, many aggregations lay in wait, which is why the title is filled with in-app purchases, in order to allow people to pay to alleviate the game's aggravations.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Rogue Agents

Rogue Agents is a third-person shooter, and it offers three separate game modes, such as a free for all mode, a team deathmatch mode, as well as a capture point mode. There are tons of weapons to collect, five separate maps to play on, and like all new releases, there's a boatload of bugs as well. Shocking, I know, but since this game comes from an unknown team, and is designed to compete with the heavy hitters, player scrutiny is going to be this title's biggest hurdle. As you would expect, the game is indeed filled to the brim with in-app purchases. Funny how there's never any issues with monetization in new releases like this, it's always the gameplay that has problems.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Idle Arena - Clicker Heroes Battle

Just what we need, yet another idle game, and a generic one to boot. Idle Arena offers precisely what you would expect, what with its gacha mechanics, boring art, and infinite grind. And now that the title is out of early access, everyone's free to explore the depravity of this title. I honestly don't know why anyone would ever waste money on a game like this, and yet more and more similar clones keep landing on the Play Store. So if you have a hankering to throw away money to play the latest generic idle game that doesn't even require input from the player, I suppose Idle Arena is just as pointless as its competition.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $99.99

Rumble Hockey

Rumble Hockey comes from Frogmind, the Finnish studio behind BADLAND and Rumble Stars Football. As you can see, Rumble Hockey looks a heck of a lot like Rumble Stars Football, and even though the sport of the title has changed, it's clear that this is yet another mindless Clash Royale clone, complete with greedy monetization that ruins any fun the game had to offer.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

