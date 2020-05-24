Jackery is best known for its line of giant portable batteries, most of which are capable of charging small appliances or computers, in addition to USB-powered devices. One of the company's smaller units, the Portable Power Station 160, is now on sale for $93.49 on Amazon. That's a discount of $16.50 from the usual price.

The Portable Power Station 160 has a 167 watt-hour (46,400mah/3.6V) lithium-ion battery pack, and can be charged using either the included DC adapter or Jackery's Solar Saga solar panels. For output, the battery has one USB Type-C port (5V/3A), two USB Type-A connectors (5V/2.4A), one AC outlet (100W continuous, 150W peak), and one DC output (12V/7A).