Samsung released the Galaxy Watch Active2 late last year, but not all of the wearable's hardware features have been activated yet. The Watch Active2 includes an electrocardiography (ECG) sensor for measuring the rhythm of the heart, and now the feature has been approved to go live — though only in South Korea, for now.

"Samsung Electronics announced today that the Electrocardiogram (ECG) function of the Samsung Health Monitor app has been cleared by South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS)," the company said in a press release. "The ECG feature uses advanced sensor technology on the Galaxy Watch Active2,1 and will enable users to measure and analyze their heart rhythm for irregularities indicating Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)."

Samsung says you'll be able to receive an ECG reading simply by opening the Health Monitor app, placing your arm on a flat surface, and press your finger on the top of the Watch Active2 for 30 seconds. The app will then check your heart rate and rhythm, and verify if your heart is beating normally or irregularly.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 also just received the ability to read blood pressure, though that functionality requires an external cuff for calibration at least every four weeks. Both the blood pressure monitoring and ECG functionality are limited to South Korea for now, and the required Health Monitor app for ECG will be available "within the third quarter" of this year.