Whether you use a to-do an app to manage your pending work items or your grocery list, it needs to be simple, and ideally give you the option to share lists with others to be even more productive. We've selected a few popular ones that are easy to use and offer a decent amount of features. Depending on your requirements and usage, some will be straight to the point, while others will come with more advanced functionality. In any case, you'll most likely find one that suits your needs in the list below.

TickTick: ToDo List Planner, Reminder & Calendar

TickTick has grown to become one of the most popular task management apps. It comes with a sleek and intuitive user interface and packs everything you need to get organized: You can create checklists, append tags, add notes, and upload attachments for every task so that you can manage everything precisely. It's easy to set deadlines and schedule recurring tasks, especially thanks to the intelligent date parsing functionality. The built-in collaboration feature also lets you share items with other people, so it's easier to work together. TickTick comes with a widget and a Wear OS app, allowing you to review your to-do list at a glance. There's also a Premium subscription that gives you access to more features, including customizable themes, a calendar view, higher limits for tasks, reminders, and collaborators, as well as third-party integration with calendar and planning tools.

Todoist: To-Do List, Tasks & Reminders

Todoist is one of the most advanced task managers around. For starters, your lists are organized into projects, but you can also add customizable labels to each item. The app can also handle recurrent items, reminders, and due dates, as well as priority levels. It also makes it easy to collaborate with other people by assigning them tasks within a project. Todoist can also easily connect to other tools such as Gmail, Asana, Trello, and Alexa, making it seamless to integrate all of your tasks into a single place. Lastly, its smartwatch compatibility, Assistant integration, and built-in widget make it a breeze to review your remaining tasks at a glance.

Microsoft To Do: List, Task & Reminder

After Microsoft acquired Wunderlist, it built its own task management app, called To-Do. It's one of the simplest ones to use and still has a decent amount of features, including note-taking, reminders, and due dates. The interface is also sleek and customizable with various themes and even a dark mode. If you use Outlook, it's also a breeze to turn emails into tasks. Unfortunately, To-Do doesn't play well with non-Microsoft services and doesn't integrate with Assistant, but there's a widget to help you access your tasks quickly.

Google Tasks: Any Task, Any Goal. Get Things Done

Google has been late to the game when it comes to task management. Sure, Keep has been around for a while, but it's more of a note-taking app rather than an actual task manager. Thankfully, the company released Tasks in 2018 and baked it with everything you need to go through your day. Similar to the way Microsoft integrated To-Do with its productivity suite, Google's app talks natively with Gmail and Calendar, making it easy to manage your tasks. In addition, it also supports the ability to create subtasks, add detailed notes, and set due dates. It's simple and straight to the point, so it's probably enough for most people. Unfortunately, it's not as complete as other apps, so you might want to look for another option if you need things like folders, collaboration, and tags. At least there's a widget to easily review what's on your plate.

Asana: organize team projects

Asana is probably one of the most powerful ones around. Instead of being a mere task manager, it's designed for more complex project management. It can therefore handle things like projects, tasks, reminders, attachments, and collaboration. The latter is quite extensively developed, as people can like and comment on ideas, making it much easier to centralize everything. If collaboration beyond sharing grocery lists with your partner is important to you, Asana is probably one of the best options you have. Most features are free and let you work with up to 15 people, so it's definitely worth giving it a try.

Tasks.org: Open-source To-Do Lists & Reminders

Tasks is one of the most complete apps and offers advanced features that power users will appreciate, such as nested subtasks with unlimited depth, location-based notifications, tags and filters, list customization with icons and colors, calendar synchronization, and task snoozing. It's open-source and can be used either offline, or synced using Google Tasks, CalDAV, or EteSync.

Any.do: To do list, Calendar, Planner & Reminders

Any.do combines the features of a to-do app with the ones of a planning tool, and therefore offers advanced functionality. First, it's probably one of the best tools if you're looking at integrating with third-party services, as it can communicate with over 2,000 other apps, including WhatsApp, Gmail, Slack, Dropbox, and many more. It naturally features a calendar view, as well as collaboration options, and can also interpret natural language, making it much easier to jot down what's on your mind and automatically organize it.

Memorigi: Todo List, Tasks, Calendar, & Reminders

Memorigi is an intuitive app that works a bit like Any.do, in a sense that it can also be used as a planning tool and integrate with third-party calendars. It's actually designed to help you be productive thanks to an interface based on gestures, intelligent reminders, stats, collaboration, "nagging" you until you complete overdue tasks, etc. Sadly, many of the cool features are behind a paywall, while other apps in the list offer them for free, so you'll have to see which one works best for you.

Remember The Milk

Remember The Milk has been around for quite a while, and therefore offers a bunch of great features. Unfortunately, I don't find its interface to be the sleekest, but it can achieve quite a lot if you're looking for a complete app. For instance, if you're not the kind of person to check your notifications, you can get reminders over email or text to make sure you complete your tasks. You can also assign priorities, tags, and due dates to tasks and organize them in lists, making it easier to go through your to-do items.

Trello: Organize anything with anyone, anywhere!

Trello is more of a project management tool, but can also be used to manage simpler to-do lists. It's very flexible and lets you organize items in boards with various lists, but this may be confusing if you're new to the app. However, if you're handling complex tasks, it's a great way to work with other people and keep track of everything, as you can assign checklists, labels, and due dates and monitor their progress. Additional features like the Calendar and Map view also make it rich in features, so it's probably the app to consider if you're dealing with complex projects.

Zenkit To Do

Zenkit To Do has been developed to be a Wunderlist replacement. Its interface and features are very similar, but I personally wasn't convinced by the app. I found it lacked some features that were important to me, and although some are still in development, the relatively slow interface didn't please me. You should still give it a try, though, as it's very intuitive to switch given the similarities in design and functionality.