Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have a family safety app from Microsoft, an excellent EQ app that supports a wide selection of headphones, and a gaming app from OnePlus that can optimize your device for a better gaming experience.

Featured App

Web Video Cast | Browser to TV/Chromecast/Roku/+

Streaming content from your phone to your TV should be a hassle-free process, regardless of which receiver you own. Enter Web Video Caster, a universal video streaming app that can play videos on a variety of devices, including Chromecast, Roku, and Apple TV. By employing a web browser interface, users can search the web for video content and beam a video's address to the target streaming device. It is then downloaded, decoded, and reproduced on the screen for viewing in seconds, allowing users to conveniently stream content to any supported device with ease.

Apps

Microsoft Family Safety

Microsoft Family Safety is a group management tool from Microsoft. It's designed to help users protect their loved ones by limiting the use of Microsoft products and opening up easy avenues for viewing your children's usage. So if you'd like to create safe spaces for your kids online by dictating with an iron fist exactly what they are allowed to see and not see, then Microsoft Family Safety is the app you're looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Wavelet: Headphone specific equalization

Wavelet is a software equalizer designed for use with headphones. The selling point of this release is that it offers an auto-eq, and thanks to the app's 2300 precalculated optimizations, there's a boatload of supported headphones out there that this app can auto-adjust for the best sound experience. Of course, if you prefer to fiddle with your EQ on your own, you have the option to do that too.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $5.49 a piece

Lockscreen Widgets

Lockscreen Widgets is an early access release that offers exactly what its name implies. Back in the day, the Android OS used to offer a similar feature, where you could place your own widgets on the lockscreen, but sadly this feature was removed. In comes Lockscreen Widgets, an app that will let you select the widgets you would like to display on your lockscreen, no matter your device of choice.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Split Apps - Multi Window apps - Dual Screen apps

Split Apps is a nifty tool for launching multiple apps in a split-screen view, all in one go. You'll essentially create a shortcut for the two apps you'd like to launch in a tandem split view, so when you click on this shortcut, both apps will be displayed on your screen. So say you'd like to launch your calculator with a spreadsheet app, you can easily set up the shortcut to do just that within this app.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Twobird

Twobird is a new email app that just left early access on the Play Store, which means this week marks the official release. Unlike many email apps, Twobird includes a plethora of the features you would expect from an entire office suite, such as notes, reminders, and to-dos. Currently, user feedback is welcome since the app is still rounding out a few rough edges, which means you can still get in on the ground floor to help shape where this app goes. So if you're looking for a new email app that offers a surplus of extra features, Twobird may be what you've been looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Simple Dialer - Manage your phone calls easily

Simple Dialer is just that and seeing that it comes from a dev that has a history of creating beneficially simple apps to replace everyday necessities, I suppose it's no surprise to see that the studio just released a dialer that fits within the rest of the dev's catalog. So if you're the sort that loves minimal apps, or simply prefer as little clutter as possible when using an Android device, then picking up Simple Dialer is an easy choice this week.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Garmin Dive

Garmin Dive is clearly an app designed to help divers. Unlike a lot of Garmin-branded apps, there is no physical product tied to this release. In actuality, this is a stand-alone app designed to help users discover dive sites, or simply log their dive activity. You can even attach photos to your dive logs, which should round out your data nicely. Heck, you can also store unlimited data on Garmin's cloud, so you'll never have to worry about running out of room on your device. While I'm sure diving apps are a niche interest, it's nice to see Garmin expanding its sports-based software selection.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Envision TV AR

Envision TV AR comes from Sony, and it's an app designed to show you exactly how one of Sony's TVs will look in your home. You see, this is an augmented reality app, and so all you have to do is point your camera at the area you'd like to place your Sony TV of choice, and this app will accurately display through AR exactly how that TV will look. Easy peasy.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Adobe Analytics dashboards

Adobe Analytics dashboards is an analytics tool for websites, not that the Play Store description relays this info. Luckily Adobe offers a better explanation in its docs, but I still can't help but feel that there are way too many devs out there who refuse to explain what their apps are. While I suppose no one would use this app unless they are already familiar with Adobe's analytics platform, this is a public listing, and so potentially leaving people confused is, in my opinion, an idiotic way to list new apps on the Play Store. If your app is designed to analyze the earnings of websites, you should probably say that in the app's description, Adobe.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Argent - DeFi in a tap

Argent - DeFi in a tap is some sort of wallet app for cryptocurrencies, and it boasts bulletproof security as if there is such a thing. Of course, if you feel Argent is a trustworthy entity, then you can also use the app to "explore DeFi and Ethereum Dapps like Maker," whatever that's supposed to mean. Clearly, Argent thinks everyone is already familiar with all of these confusing terms, and so I'm guessing most people interested in these currencies will already know if this app is worth the install.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Watchworthy: Find Your Next Binge & What To Watch

Anyone that watches a lot of content across many services can tell you that it's growing more and more difficult to find interesting content. As it stands, I subscribe to 5 different streaming services and own content on the App Store, Play Store, and VUDU, so my library is spread across many different sites. This is why apps like Watchworthy are so useful. Thanks to crowdsourcing, this app can accurately predict content you would like to watch from a short quiz. So if you're looking for a personalized recommendation of the next TV show or Movie you should watch, why not give Watchworthy a try?

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Screen Mirroring HD - Cast to Screen TV

Screen Mirroring HD is the latest mirroring tool to land on the Play Store, and as you would expect, you can mirror your phone's screen to your TV through the use of this app. Whether you want to mirror your smart TV, Blu-Ray player, Chromecast, or any other UPnP/DLNA compatible players, you can do so with ease if you install Screen Mirroring HD.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

OnePlus Game Space

OnePlus has been consistently listing its apps on the Play Store for easy upgrades over the last year or so, and OnePlus Game Space is the latest to join the group. If you already own an OnePlus device, then it stands to reason this app is installed on your device by default, but thanks to the recent listing on the Play Store, you'll no longer have to rely on carrier updates just to update the OnePlus Game Space app.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Garmin Varia™

Garmin Varia is another release from Garmin this week, but this title, in particular, is a tie-in app for a physical product. To be exact, this is an app that ties into Garmin's Varia device, q cycling radar that can warn of vehicles approaching. As you would imagine, this is a very handy tool if you spend a lot of time riding your bike on the road, especially if you commute by bike in a city.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Notification Light / LED for OnePlus 8 - aodNotify

Notification Light / LED for OnePlus 8 - aodNotify isn't the most catchy name, but it sure tells you exactly what this app is designed for. So if you'd like to set up a customized notification light on your OnePlus 8 device, then clearly Notification Light / LED for OnePlus 8 - aodNotify is what you are looking for. Just keep in mind that this is an app made specifically for the OnePlus 8, though there also appears to be support for the OnePlus 7 line of devices.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Live Wallpapers

Super wallpapers - Earth

Super wallpapers - Earth comes from Xiaomi, and it's intended for use on Xiaomi devices, which is why the app won't be compatible with the majority of Android devices out there. Still, it's hard to deny that this is a slick live wallpaper, so if you own a Xiaomi device that supports this release, go ahead and give it a try. It looks great in action.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

