Ultimate Ears has done the seemingly impossible by managing to create, not one, but an entire lineup of recognizable, portable Bluetooth speakers among a crowded field of competitors. Right now, you can grab the Megaboom 3, the company's most advanced waterproof speaker, for an all-time low of $119.99 at Amazon and Best Buy — with the latter throwing in a free charging dock that usually retails for $39.99 on its own. And, if you happen to pick one up now, you'll save about $80 off the list price.
With the exception of the recently released Hyperboom, the Megaboom 3 is the latest in UE's line of portable Bluetooth speakers and is sure to impress with its IP67 waterproofing and an internal air pocket, allowing it to float if falls in while you're listening pool-side. This model also includes UE's "one-touch" music button to get the tunes playing even faster, and you can even sync up with other Boom speakers if one, somehow, isn't quite loud enough.
To grab one of these powerful, portable speakers, follow either of the links below. Considering that this is the lowest price we've seen yet on the Megaboom 3, these deals may not last long — especially if you're hoping to snag that complimentary charging stand.
It looks like there's an even better deal out there on the UE Megaboom 3, as long as you're okay with one of the company's...more adventurous color options. It appears that several retailers have marked down the "Urban Magenta" color scheme even further — with prices hovering around the $99 mark.
This discount presents an excellent opportunity to save even more, as long as you don't have your heart set on a particular color. Whether you're looking for an additional UE device to add to a speaker group or you're merely hunting the absolute best deal out there, follow the links below to grab an especially vivid Megaboom 3 that's sure to liven up your next listening session before the music even starts.
