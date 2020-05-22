Ultimate Ears has done the seemingly impossible by managing to create, not one, but an entire lineup of recognizable, portable Bluetooth speakers among a crowded field of competitors. Right now, you can grab the Megaboom 3, the company's most advanced waterproof speaker, for an all-time low of $119.99 at Amazon and Best Buy — with the latter throwing in a free charging dock that usually retails for $39.99 on its own. And, if you happen to pick one up now, you'll save about $80 off the list price.

With the exception of the recently released Hyperboom, the Megaboom 3 is the latest in UE's line of portable Bluetooth speakers and is sure to impress with its IP67 waterproofing and an internal air pocket, allowing it to float if falls in while you're listening pool-side. This model also includes UE's "one-touch" music button to get the tunes playing even faster, and you can even sync up with other Boom speakers if one, somehow, isn't quite loud enough.

To grab one of these powerful, portable speakers, follow either of the links below. Considering that this is the lowest price we've seen yet on the Megaboom 3, these deals may not last long — especially if you're hoping to snag that complimentary charging stand.