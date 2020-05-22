Sure, Samsung's Galaxy Fold didn't exactly enjoy a smooth launch. Within a few weeks of release, numerous reports of broken review units quickly surfaced, primarily centered around that ultra-critical hinge. Thankfully, Samsung quickly tweaked the hinge's design to add a bit more resiliency and dirt resistance. Right now, you can grab a refurbished Galaxy Fold from Daily Steals for only $1,299.99 if you enter our exclusive code APGFLIP at checkout. Doing so will save you $80 off Daily Steals' usual refurb price, $100 off Amazon's refurb price, and a whopping $680 off when compared to the MSRP.

Aside from the eponymous 7.3'' folding screen, some other notable specs and features include 512GB of storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, and an unlocked, 4G-capable GSM radio. The Galaxy Fold also received its long-awaited update to Android 10 last month, which brought with it a system-wide dark mode, updated gesture navigation, and an update to One UI 2.

According to Daily Steals, these are Samsung-refurbished units that include all of the "2.0" modifications and reinforcements.