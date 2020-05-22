This week, Samsung shared the unsurprising news that the next Galaxy Note series will be presented during an online-only event, and now, some of the first renders of the Note20 have been leaked by Pigtou and xleaks7. There are only small changes compared to its predecessor except for the size and a bunch of design cues from the S20 models.

The first thing you'll notice on the back is the much bigger S20-esque camera module sitting in the top left corner, measuring 38.1 x 21.9mm. It looks like all of the lenses and the flash will sit inside this monstrosity, which hasn't been the case for the Note10. Pigtou notes that the camera module is still under development, so the lens placement in the renders might substantially differ from the one on the final product. The Samsung logo might also be moved from the middle of the back to a spot closer to the bottom. The back curves gently to the sides, which might make the phone more comfortable to hold.

The Note20's physical buttons have been moved from the left to the right side, just like the S20's compared to its predecessor. Other than that, not too much has changed on the sides and the bottom of the phone — the USB-C port still sits in the middle, flanked by a microphone on the left and a speaker grille and the signature pencil on the right.

On the front, the phone will have an almost bezelless screen, broken up only by a hole-punch camera in the middle of the status bar. The display will presumably measure 6.7 inches diagonally, sitting in a 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5mm body. That makes the phone about half a millimeter thicker than its predecessor while the other dimensions have grown substantially — the handset is almost as big as the Note10+. Since a Note20+ is rumored for this year, too, we're left wondering how big that will end up being.

During its Q1 earnings call, the company also shared that it's working on a foldable Note model, but no leaks or renders have surfaced regarding that device yet. It'll be interesting to see how well a pen goes together with the soft screen cover materials current foldables are built with. Either way, we'll probably see a few more leaks until the Note20 line officially sees the light of day, possibly in August.