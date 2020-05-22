Movie theaters were coincidentally closed up during a time when fewer blockbuster movies are scheduled, and studios quickly delayed many of their biggest budget films to aim for more favorable ticket sales. While many movies have been pushed back to later this year, or even as much as 2 years out, we're drawing close to the summer months and some mainstream movies are still on the books. We've organized many of the newly added films, along with some upcoming releases.

New this week: This week only saw a handful of notable releases, including a new comedy with Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, Bruce Willis in a dark action thriller, and Mary J. Blige taking a leading role in a new horror/thriller. Several flicks were added to the list of upcoming movies, including the next Tom Hanks historical drama. You'll also find are also two of the worst-looking movies in recent history. One is an English-dubbed Russian action movie, and the other is a family comedy that brings a voice to man's best friend, and it's starring two people best known for being in the Transformers movies — yeesh, maybe it's not a good idea to work for Michael Bay.

May 22

Survive The Night

The Lovebirds

Body Cam

Villain

We Need to Talk About A.I.

May 15

Capone

SCOOB!

Proximity

Samurai Marathon

The Traitor

Angelfish

May 8

Hope Gap

Blue Story

Greed

Arkansas

The Legion

Saint Frances

Walkaway Joe

Valley Girl

How to Build a Girl

A Good Woman Is Hard to Find

Intrigo Trilogy

Intrigo: Death of an Author

Intrigo: Samaria

Intrigo: Dear Agnes

Cry Havoc

The Lodge

Bluebird

Beanpole

May 1

The Wretched

Disturbing the Peace

The Assistant

Bull

April 24

The Photograph

Robert the Bruce

To The Stars

True History of the Kelly Gang

1BR

April 21

The Turning

April 17

Wendy

Endings, Beginnings

April 14

Underwater

Blumhouse's Fantasy Island

The Rhythm Section

April 10

Trolls World Tour

Sea Fever

We Summon the Darkness

April 3

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

March 27

Vivarium

I Still Believe

March 20 (and earlier)

The Hunt

The Invisible Man

Emma.

Onward

Bloodshot

Guns Akimbo

Ordinary Love

Rogue Warfare (2): The Hunt

Like a Boss

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Gretel & Hansel

Brahms: The Boy II

Rambo: Last Blood

IT Chapter Two

The Lighthouse

The Wave

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

Bad Boys for Life

Sonic The Hedgehog

Birds Of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

The Way Back

The Gentlemen

Dolittle

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Clemency

Just Mercy

1917

Cats

Jumanji: The Next Level

Hooking Up

Uncut Gems

Bombshell

Richard Jewell

The Grudge

Spies in Disguise

Little Women

Black Christmas

Playmobil: The Movie

Frozen II

Ride Like a Girl

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Knives Out

A Hidden Life

Charlie's Angels

Queen & Slim

Dark Waters

Jojo Rabbit

Holly Slept Over

21 Bridges

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Playing With Fire

Terminator: Dark Fate

The Night Clerk

Midway

Doctor Sleep

Buffaloed

The Good Liar

Arctic Dogs

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live.

Up From The Streets - New Orleans: The City of Music

The High Note

The Blackout: Invasion Earth

A Clear Shot

Shirley

Artemis Fowl

Think Like a Dog

The King of Staten Island

Greyhound

For as long as theaters remain closed, movie studios will continue to release more home premieres. We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro