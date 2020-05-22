This story was originally published and last updated .
Movie theaters were coincidentally closed up during a time when fewer blockbuster movies are scheduled, and studios quickly delayed many of their biggest budget films to aim for more favorable ticket sales. While many movies have been pushed back to later this year, or even as much as 2 years out, we're drawing close to the summer months and some mainstream movies are still on the books. We've organized many of the newly added films, along with some upcoming releases.
New this week: This week only saw a handful of notable releases, including a new comedy with Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, Bruce Willis in a dark action thriller, and Mary J. Blige taking a leading role in a new horror/thriller. Several flicks were added to the list of upcoming movies, including the next Tom Hanks historical drama. You'll also find are also two of the worst-looking movies in recent history. One is an English-dubbed Russian action movie, and the other is a family comedy that brings a voice to man's best friend, and it's starring two people best known for being in the Transformers movies — yeesh, maybe it's not a good idea to work for Michael Bay.
May 22
Survive The Night
- Streaming: May 22
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Lovebirds
- Streaming: May 22 (Netflix). Dates unknown for other services.
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Netflix
Body Cam
- Streaming: May 19
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Villain
- Streaming: May 22
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
We Need to Talk About A.I.
- Streaming: May 18
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
May 15
Capone
- Streaming: May 12
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
SCOOB!
- Streaming: May 15
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Proximity
- Streaming: May 15
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Samurai Marathon
- Streaming: May 12, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Traitor
- Streaming: May 12, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Angelfish
- Streaming: May 10, 2020 | Theatrical release: November 14, 2019
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
May 8
Hope Gap
- Streaming: May 8, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Blue Story
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Greed
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Arkansas
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Legion
- Streaming: May 8, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Saint Frances
- Streaming: May 4, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Walkaway Joe
-
- Streaming: May 8, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Valley Girl
- Streaming: May 8
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
How to Build a Girl
- Streaming: May 8
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
A Good Woman Is Hard to Find
- Streaming: May 8, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Intrigo Trilogy
Intrigo: Death of an Author
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Intrigo: Samaria
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Intrigo: Dear Agnes
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Cry Havoc
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Lodge
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Bluebird
- Streaming: May 4, 2020 | Theatrical release: November 15, 2020 (limited)
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Beanpole
- Streaming: May 2, 2020 | Theatrical release: January 29, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
May 1
The Wretched
- Streaming: May 1, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Disturbing the Peace
- Streaming: May 1, 2020 | Theatrical release: January 17, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Assistant
- Streaming: May 1 | Theatrical release: February 14, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Bull
- Streaming: May 1
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
April 24
The Photograph
- Streaming: April 24 | Theatrical release: February 14, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Robert the Bruce
- Streaming: April 24
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
To The Stars
- Streaming: April 24, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
True History of the Kelly Gang
- Streaming: April 24, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
1BR
- Streaming: April 24, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
April 21
The Turning
- Streaming: April 21, 2020 | Theatrical release: January 24, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
April 17
Wendy
- Streaming: April 17, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Endings, Beginnings
- Streaming: April 17, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
April 14
Underwater
- Streaming: April 14, 2020 | Theatrical release: January 10, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Blumhouse's Fantasy Island
- Streaming: April 14, 2020 | Theatrical release: February 14, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Rhythm Section
- Streaming: April 14, 2020 | Theatrical release: January 31, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
April 10
Trolls World Tour
- Streaming: April 10, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Sea Fever
- Streaming: April 10, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
We Summon the Darkness
- Streaming: April 10, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
April 3
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Streaming: April 3, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
March 27
Vivarium
- Streaming: March 27, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
I Still Believe
- Streaming: March 27, 2020 | Theatrical release: March 13, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
March 20 (and earlier)
The Hunt
- Streaming: March 20, 2020 | Theatrical release: March 13, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Invisible Man
- Streaming: March 20, 2020 | Theatrical release: February 28, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Emma.
- Streaming: March 20, 2020 | Theatrical release: March 6, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Onward
- Streaming: March 20, 2020 | Theatrical release: March 6, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Disney+ (April 3rd)
Bloodshot
- Streaming: March 24, 2020 | Theatrical release: March 13, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Guns Akimbo
- Streaming: February 28, 2020 (possibly later?) | Theatrical release: February 28, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Ordinary Love
- Streaming: February 14, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Rogue Warfare (2): The Hunt
- Release Date: March 31, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Like a Boss
- Release Date: January 7, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Ip Man 4: The Finale
- Release Date: December 25, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Gretel & Hansel
- Release Date: January 31, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Brahms: The Boy II
- Release Date: February 21, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Rambo: Last Blood
- Release Date: September 20, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
IT Chapter Two
- Release Date: September 6, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
The Lighthouse
- Release Date: November 1, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
The Wave
- Release Date: January 17, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Impractical Jokers: The Movie
- Release Date: February 21, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Bad Boys for Life
- Release Date: January 17, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Sonic The Hedgehog
- Release Date: February 14, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Birds Of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
- Release Date: February 7, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
The Way Back
- Release Date: March 6, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
The Gentlemen
- Release Date: January 24, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Dolittle
- Release Date: January 17, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Release Date: December 20, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Clemency
- Release Date: December 27, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Just Mercy
- Release Date: January 10, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
1917
- Release Date: January 10, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Cats
- Release Date: December 20, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Jumanji: The Next Level
- Release Date: December 13, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Hooking Up
- Release Date: March 20, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Uncut Gems
- Release Date: December 25, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Bombshell
- Release Date: December 20, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Richard Jewell
- Release Date: December 13, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
The Grudge
- Release Date: January 3, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Spies in Disguise
- Release Date: December 25, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Little Women
- Release Date: December 25, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Black Christmas
- Release Date: December 13, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Playmobil: The Movie
- Release Date: December 6, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Frozen II
- Release Date: November 22, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft | Disney+
- IMDb
Ride Like a Girl
- Release Date: March 13, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Ford v Ferrari
- Release Date: November 15, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Parasite
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Knives Out
- Release Date: November 27, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
A Hidden Life
- Release Date: January 17, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Charlie's Angels
- Release Date: November 15, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Queen & Slim
- Release Date: November 27, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Dark Waters
- Release Date: December 6, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Jojo Rabbit
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Holly Slept Over
- Release Date: March 3, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
21 Bridges
- Release Date: November 22, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Release Date: November 22, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Playing With Fire
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Terminator: Dark Fate
- Release Date: November 1, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
The Night Clerk
- Release Date: February 21, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Midway
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Doctor Sleep
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Buffaloed
- Release Date: February 14, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
The Good Liar
- Release Date: November 15, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Arctic Dogs
- Release Date: November 1, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Upcoming
Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live.
Up From The Streets - New Orleans: The City of Music
- Streaming: May 15
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The High Note
- Streaming: May 29
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Blackout: Invasion Earth
- Streaming: June 1
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
A Clear Shot
- Streaming: June 1 | Theatrical: October 6, 2019 (limited)
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Shirley
- Streaming: June 5
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Artemis Fowl
- Streaming: June 12 (Disney+), unknown for others
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Disney+
Think Like a Dog
- Streaming: June 9
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The King of Staten Island
- Streaming: June 12
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Greyhound
- Streaming: June 12 (AppleTV+)
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
For as long as theaters remain closed, movie studios will continue to release more home premieres. We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.
Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro
