It's been 11 months since the LG V35 (also known as the LG V30S that AT&T was willing to sell to its customers which is also known as a lightly modified V30) received its Android 9 Pie upgrade. It's well beyond time that phone got Android 10, huh?
AT&T has published details for that very update. The file, which brings Android 10 with April's security patches on build QKQ1.191222.002, sizes up at 1.65GB.
As the V35 launched with Oreo, this marks the last OS change for the phone. It comes in lockstep with Android 10 for the G7 in the U.S. — that one was apparently a step ahead of the schedule the company put out early this year.
- Source:
- AT&T
Comments