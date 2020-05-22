Rumors of this year's Pixel 4a abound, but the device's release date is still up for question. In the meantime, the 2019 Pixel 3a is still sitting tight in a quickly emptying field of decent midrange phones with excellent cameras. When it launched, it was a tremendous value at $399 and even gained our smartphone of the year award, but discounts have made its appeal even more undeniable. Today, it has dropped to its lowest ever price: $279 for the 3a and $319 for the 3aXL.

Sure, the 3a isn't the hottest midrange device anymore, but it packs a punch in its affordable price: a camera in the same league as the regular Pixel 3, a fast and clean Android experience, and the promise of fast updates. You can even install the latest Android 11 Developer Previews on it to test the latest version of the OS. Plus, it doesn't skimp too much on the specs thanks to a Snapdragon 670, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, USB-C PD, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and conveniences like a 3.5mm headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor.

The 3a and 3a are discounted at several online retailers and in three color variants (white, black, and purple'ish). Only Abt mentions the end of the discount period as 06/27, so you only have a few days to make up your mind. We've collected the links for you below: