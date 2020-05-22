Facebook has rolled out Messenger Rooms, its answer to the Zooms and Google Meets of the world, in the United States through its Facebook and Instagram apps. The company announced what was really an expansion of its Messenger video call capabilities last week.

On Facebook, users will see a band of Rooms at the top of their home feed.

They'll be given in-app prompts to tailor which friends can join the call, whether a shareable room link can be given out, what purpose the chat has, and when it begins.

On Instagram, Rooms can be found in the Direct messages section. From there, users can invite their followers or who they follow on that platform. Unlike on Facebook, the room boots up through a web browser where the room creator can change further details.

Messenger Rooms can already be made in WhatsApp.