Google's been working on a call recording feature for its Phone app for some time, and it looks like the wait is almost over. As previously anticipated, the feature has started rolling out in India, seemingly beginning with Nokia's Android One phones, according to an announcement from the company today.

Call recording UI and playback as of January. Images via XDA Developers.

To get the feature, you'll need the latest version of the (Google) Phone app from the Play Store, though the actual change itself is almost assuredly server-side, given how long the functionality has been present in the app. The feature will probably work about the same as it did when XDA Developers first enabled it earlier this year, with a new "Record" button available on-screen while in calls. Tapping it will play a quick disclosure notifying participants of the recording, and recorded calls can be accessed in the Recents tab of the Phone app, denoted by a "Recorded" label below contact details for each line item.

Again, this rollout is India-only. Phones in the market getting the feature are listed just below:

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 6.1

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 3.2

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 2.3

Nokia 2.2

Previously, this feature has also been spotted in testing in India for some other Android One phones from Motorola, so we may see a similar announcement from that company soon as part of a wider feature rollout.

So far, there's no word on when/if we'll get the feature here in the 'states. Call recording laws in the US are pretty complicated.