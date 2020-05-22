Welcome to Friday, everyone. Today I have a solid selection of sales, so if you're looking for a few quality games to get you through the weekend, don't miss out on the discounts for This Is the PoliceBulb Boy, and Whale Trail Classic. On top of these awesome games, it looks like Square Enix has listed the first three Dragon Quest titles on sale today. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 37 temporarily free and 46 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. 1984 Cam – VHS Camcorder, Retro Camera Effects $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Learn Italian with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. BitProject $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. XTREAM SMART IPTV $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Yes or No Tarot - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. RAL colors. NCS & PANTONE chart. Wall paint tester $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Email Me Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. The Curse Of Zigoris $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. MapMaster - Geography game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Wormster Dash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Dean The Kid: Action Platformer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Way of Square - PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Cartoon Craft $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. [VIP] WeaponWar : Idle Merge Weapon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Manguni Squad $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Fill Expert VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. PJ Masks: Racing Heroes $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Sudoku Zen $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Wonder Knights PV: Retro Shooter RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. [VIP] DungeonMon : Idle Merge Monster $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. [VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner Girl and Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Dot Heroes Ⅱ : Top Summoner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Dot Heroes III - Keep the Castle VIP Edition $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Pegs - Solitaire - Solo Halma (Boardgame) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Juno Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Droid 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Star Clock Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Limitless Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Crayonic - Unique Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Before After Cam Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Coordinate Master $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Custom Formulas $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Do Not Disturb - Call Blocker - Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Handy Surveying $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Bluetooth Splitter Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Premium English Tongue Twisters with pronunciation $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. VPN Gate Connector (Pro) - Free VPN $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Bird Mail Pro -Email App $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Fluid Simulation - Trippy Stress Reliever $2.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Sub Muxic for SubSonic Server $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. The Art of War - PRO (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. BT/USB/TCP Bridge Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. World History $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Bake in a Hurry by Camilla Hamid - Easier baking $11.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Lost Horizon $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Lost Horizon 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Whale Trail Classic $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Monster RPG 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Monster RPG 3 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Bulb Boy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. SnakEscape $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Super Dynamite Fishing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. This Is the Police $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Football Drama $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Fort Sumter: The Secession Crisis $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Heal: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Lovecraft's Untold Stories $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Paladin - Turn Based Fantasy Combat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Unwanted Gray $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Rising Empires 2 - 4X fantasy strategy $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Xenomorph Genocide Alien Invasion👾Kill All Humans $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Dead Reckoning: Brassfield Manor (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  23. DRAGON QUEST $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  24. DRAGON QUEST II $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  25. DRAGON QUEST III $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Athena Icon Pack - Squircle Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Ango - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Bladient Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Lenyo Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Fluidity - Adaptive Icon Pack (BETA) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days