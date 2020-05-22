Welcome to Friday, everyone. Today I have a solid selection of sales, so if you're looking for a few quality games to get you through the weekend, don't miss out on the discounts for This Is the Police, Bulb Boy, and Whale Trail Classic. On top of these awesome games, it looks like Square Enix has listed the first three Dragon Quest titles on sale today. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 37 temporarily free and 46 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- 1984 Cam – VHS Camcorder, Retro Camera Effects $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Learn Italian with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- BitProject $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- XTREAM SMART IPTV $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Yes or No Tarot - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- RAL colors. NCS & PANTONE chart. Wall paint tester $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Email Me Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- The Curse Of Zigoris $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- MapMaster - Geography game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Wormster Dash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dean The Kid: Action Platformer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Way of Square - PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cartoon Craft $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- [VIP] WeaponWar : Idle Merge Weapon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Manguni Squad $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fill Expert VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- PJ Masks: Racing Heroes $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku Zen $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wonder Knights PV: Retro Shooter RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP] DungeonMon : Idle Merge Monster $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner Girl and Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dot Heroes Ⅱ : Top Summoner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dot Heroes III - Keep the Castle VIP Edition $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pegs - Solitaire - Solo Halma (Boardgame) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Juno Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Droid 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Star Clock Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Limitless Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Crayonic - Unique Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Before After Cam Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Coordinate Master $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Custom Formulas $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Do Not Disturb - Call Blocker - Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Handy Surveying $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bluetooth Splitter Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Premium English Tongue Twisters with pronunciation $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- VPN Gate Connector (Pro) - Free VPN $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bird Mail Pro -Email App $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fluid Simulation - Trippy Stress Reliever $2.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sub Muxic for SubSonic Server $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Art of War - PRO (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BT/USB/TCP Bridge Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- World History $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bake in a Hurry by Camilla Hamid - Easier baking $11.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Lost Horizon $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Lost Horizon 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Whale Trail Classic $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Monster RPG 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Monster RPG 3 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bulb Boy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SnakEscape $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Dynamite Fishing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- This Is the Police $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Football Drama $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fort Sumter: The Secession Crisis $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heal: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Paladin - Turn Based Fantasy Combat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Unwanted Gray $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rising Empires 2 - 4X fantasy strategy $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Xenomorph Genocide Alien Invasion👾Kill All Humans $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Reckoning: Brassfield Manor (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST II $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST III $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Athena Icon Pack - Squircle Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ango - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bladient Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lenyo Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fluidity - Adaptive Icon Pack (BETA) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
