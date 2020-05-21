



Last year, both Google and Apple added dark theming options into their mobile operating systems, with many system apps supporting the feature. Some apps took longer than others, though, like Google's own search app. We reported that its dark theme was available through the Play Store Beta program earlier this year, and now the feature is rolling out to all users on Android 10.

As you might expect, this update gives the entire Google app a new look. If you're running Android 10 or iOS 13, the dark theme should automatically switch over with the system theme settings. Users on iOS 12 can enable it manually in the Google app settings, but those on older versions of Android (Oreo and Pie) will still need to be part of the beta program to get it. Dark mode may not add any new functional capabilities, but searches, weather info, and even ads in your Google Feed will be easier on the eyes. If you aren't a fan, you can disable the new look from the app as well, which is a nice touch.

Having the option to switch to a darker theme is important for saving your retinas at night, and it helps unify the entire experience when system apps follow the system theme. It may have taken longer than we'd like, but at least the Google app dark theme is coming out of the shadows now. Maybe ChromeOS will be next in line?

Google confirmed that dark theme should be available for all users on Android 10 and iOS 12/13 by the end of this week.