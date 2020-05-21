First spotted by our friends at XDA Developers yesterday, OnePlus has disappeared from McLaren Racing's list of official partners. With the phone-maker dropping off that list sometime in the last seven weeks, this silent change seemingly marks the end of an association between the two companies that stretches back to 2018.

Previously, OnePlus used the McLaren name for the very zoomiest of its high-end phones, like the 6T Mclaren Edition and 7T Pro McLaren 5G, giving them a snazzier design and additional features like more RAM or 5G support. Even the wild Concept One we saw back at CES, featuring a photochromic glass camera cover and a clearly McLaren-influenced papaya orange leather back, was designed and branded in partnership with McLaren.

McLaren almost has equal screen time in this Concept One video.

We reached out to OnePlus to confirm if it is no longer a McLaren sponsor and a representative speaking on behalf of the company declined to comment. While that's not an explicit confirmation of a change in relationship status (nor would dropping the sponsor role necessarily mean we couldn't see another McLaren-branded OP phone), we would assume OnePlus would refute or explain away its disappearance from the partner page if it planned to continue doing business with McLaren.