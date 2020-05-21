OnePlus has been working on a stable Android 10 release for the OnePlus 5 and 5T for some time now, and the company had already rolled out two Open Beta previews. Now with the third build, OnePlus is shipping fixes to some pesky bugs introduced in previous releases, along with other optimizations.
Aside from your usual general stability improvements, OxygenOS Open Beta 3 fixes an issue related to the audio tuner along with a calling bug in Google Duo. It addresses a couple of connectivity problems specifically concerning Indian users, and the new changelog lists a few visual changes to the interface and more stable camera performance. The two phones got bumped to April security level with the second beta, but there is no sign of the May patch this time around.
Changelog
- System
- Optimized the system icons in UI of call recording, start-up animations, mobile signal, etc.
- Fixed the bug with access to audio tuner after connecting the earphones
- Fixed the issue with unwanted muting of calls in Google Duo
- Fixed the bug with sending and receiving the messages while registering or activating UPI accounts
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Camera
- Improved the stability of Camera
- Wi-Fi & internet
- Optimized Wi-Fi transfer speed display in Network details
- Disabled Airtel VoWiFi
As usual, this build should hit every OnePlus 5 and 5T user running a previous beta as an OTA update. While those on stable Pie can also register for the testing program, they must note that moving to a beta version will completely wipe their data. If all goes as planned, we might get to see the final Android 10 release hitting these two handsets by next month.
