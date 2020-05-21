Spike Chunsoft announced that it would be bringing its Danganronpa visual novel series to Android back in April as part of a 10-year anniversary event. Today, the developer has released the first of three games slated for a mobile release. So, of course, the dev has started with the first title in the series, and it's an Anniversary Edition, which means it brings with it improved gameplay systems and a new gallery feature, as well as optimized touchscreen controls.

Sure, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition is a bit of a mouthful, but when have Japanese devs opted for a simple title? Sadly the dev hasn't bothered to create an English trailer for the new mobile release, so above, you can watch the original 2016 trailer for the Steam version, which should still provide a good idea of what to expect from the game. For the most part, the title plays like a visual novel, and is text-heavy, though you'll also get to investigate murders, search for clues, and hold mock trials, all while trying to sway the opinions of your classmates. You see, you and your classmates are trapped in a school with a murderous little bear named Monokuma, and the only way to escape is to pull off a murder without getting caught. This setup, in turn, causes a rash of murders, which you'll then investigate.

Since Spike Chunsoft has polished Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc to create this mobile edition, a large price tag is included. Luckily the game is a premium release, though you'll have to cough up $17.99 if you want to get in on the fun, which is $2 cheaper than the Steam version. There are absolutely no in-app purchases or advertisements in tow, so at the very least, you know what you're getting when you plunk down your cash.

The Danganronpa series is relatively niche, and the trapped-in-school setup is somewhat contrived, but there's a reason these games have such a large following. As it stands, the Steam version of Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc is overwhelmingly reviewed positively, and if you check out a few of those reviews, it's clear that the majority of fans play for the game's story, which is indeed worth the price of admission. So if you'd like to pick up Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition today, you can do so through the Play Store widget below.