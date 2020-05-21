Amazon is reportedly pushing back its two-day Prime Day sales event from its usual July spot to September, according to a report out of The Wall Street Journal. A previous report from Reuters back in April claimed the sale may be delayed until August, but it appears Amazon is giving itself an extra month to stock up.

Citing "people familiar with the matter," the WSJ says the delay will let Amazon create room for more inventory and prepare for shipping more types of products, following the recent "essential" item restrictions. Sources claim the transition to the fast-shipping widely-stocked company we're used to may take months.

We don't know what effect this might have on Amazon's bottom line, but it will likely make a dent for third-party sellers that take advantage of Prime Day to discount their own products.

There's no firm date yet for the rescheduled and unintuitively two-day Prime Day sale outside "September."