The world continues to tread lightly as the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose an active public health threat and a vaccine has yet to be developed, forget widely injected. With business not expected to return to usual anytime soon, it shouldn't be surprising to learn that Samsung plans on eschewing the traditional press conference and will run an online event to debut the Galaxy Note20 series.

Sources tell The Korea Herald that the event will be held in August as with previous Note launches of late that were set in New York City. However, without the need to book a large venue and coordinate with media for travel, we probably won't know about a date until just short of when the show is supposed to go live.

A Samsung representative told the Herald that the company is considering "various plans" regarding the Note20 launch.

Attendance for the Galaxy S20 event in San Francisco was marked at over 3,000.