Laptops have been in short supply over the past few weeks, as the ongoing coronavirus lockdowns have kept many of us stuck at home. This is even true for Chromebooks, as many of the best and most popular options are out of stock or only available from a handful of stores. That's why we've decided to highlight some of the best Chromebooks around $200-300 with decent hardware, a long support life, and general not-absolute-terribleness.

All of the models we've selected come enough horsepower to handle at least a few Chrome tabs and applications running at once, and most of them have large 14/15-inch screens. We have a dedicated guide for the best Chromebooks overall, but this list is solely focused on budget options with large screens that are actually in stock.

Samsung Chromebook 4+: $300

This is the latest model in Samsung's ultra-popular budget Chromebook series. It offers a dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a large 15.6-inch screen. That low-power processor won't blaze through Chrome tabs and video conferences as fast as the Core i3/i5 chips in more expensive laptops, but it's enough for most productivity work.

Unlike most Chromebooks in this price range, the screen has a full-HD resolution of 1920x1080, so text and images will look sharp. The Chromebook 4+ will also receive updates until June 2026. Pricing varies by retailer, but as of the time of writing, most stores are selling it for around $300.

Lenovo 14e Chromebook: $270

If you can't get the Samsung Chromebook for whatever reason, one of Lenovo's 14-inch Chromebooks is also still in stock at a few stores for around $270. It has a less powerful AMD A4-9120C processor, but still offers 4GB of RAM and a 1080p screen.

The laptop is also available in configurations with more RAM, a touch screen, and additional storage, but all of them still have the same low-power AMD processor. You'll get the best bang-for-your-buck with the 32GB/4GB model, and it will get Chrome OS updates until June 2026.

Acer Chromebook 314: $290

One more option for a cheap Chrome OS laptop with a large screen is the Acer Chromebook 314. It has an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. However, the screen is a downgrade from the other laptops on this list — it's only 1366x768, not 1080p.

The Acer Chromebook 14 will get Chrome OS updates until June 2026.

Acer Chromebook 311: $230

This is the only Chromebook on this list with a small 11.6-inch screen, so while it's not ideal for heavy productivity work, it's still a decent option for children requiring a computer for schoolwork and other non-intensive tasks.

The full specifications include an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, an 11.6-inch 1366x768 IPS screen, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. Acer claims up to 10 hours on a single charge, but those estimates are usually best-case scenario (low screen brightness, only a few tabs, etc.). It will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026.