The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earned our Most Wanted accolade when we reviewed them back in March thanks to their pleasant sound, discreet form factor, and impeccable battery life. Even at their full MSRP of $150, the Buds+ are a fair deal considering the current true wireless market — but right now, you can scoop a pair up for just $120 on eBay.

A price of $120 is a savings of $30 versus the normal retail price on the Buds+. Perhaps more impressively, it's also $10 cheaper than the original Galaxy Buds are at retail — and the Buds+ are quantifiably better in every way, including battery life, sound quality, and crucially, call quality. They've also got USB-C and wireless charging.

The deal comes from seller never-msrp, a prolific purveyor of eBay deals with a lifetime feedback rating of 99.7 percent positive. Hit the link below to grab a pair.