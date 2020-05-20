Nova Launcher continues to be one of the fastest third-party app launchers to get inspiration from the latest Pixel changes. In its most recent beta version, Nova has implemented the Pixel's upcoming flower and hexagon adaptive icon, which have only recently appeared in Android 11 Developer Preview 4.
To apply the new shapes, you need to have Nova v6.2.13 beta, then head to the app's Settings -> Look & feel -> Adaptive icons. You'll find the flower shape there, but you can also tap More to reveal other additions, including pentagon, three different hexagons (DP4's irregular hexagon is among them), heptagon, and octagon.
As always with Nova, you can force that shape on legacy icons too, and enable animations between the icon's background and top layer when dragging and dropping. The results with the new shapes are definitely peculiar, in my opinion, but if you're bored of seeing the same circle or square shapes, this is an interesting way to refresh your homescreen.
Nova Launcher v6.2.13 is rolling out to beta users on the Play Store, but you can also grab it from APK Mirror.
- Source:
- Tesla Coil
