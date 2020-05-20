The Nokia 5.1 Plus might not be the brand's most powerful device, but it's still part of the company's promise to deliver software updates to its handsets. Nokia actually announced the 5.1 Plus would get Android 10 during Q2, and the update is being released according to the commitment.
Android 10 roll out has started for Nokia 5.1 Plus! Head over to our community to get the full details and check for availability in different countries
👉https://t.co/CjlW0se4nm #Android10 @Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/1yF5vvKv2S
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) May 19, 2020
In a tweet posted today, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD, just announced the upgrade is starting to roll out for the device. It will be distributed in waves, with about 10% of people receiving the update today, 50% by May 22nd, and all eligible users by May 24th. The first wave is limited to Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. Other countries will receive the update in a second wave.
