LG launched the V40 ThinQ with Android 8.1 Marshmallow in October of 2018. The company updated the device to 9.0 Pie last year. Now the latest and greatest Android 10 OTA has begun rolling out to owners of the V40 on the multiple carriers.
When we reviewed the phone back in 2018, we found it to be good for LG, though not quite up to the standards of manufacturers like Google and Samsung. One of the downsides to buying a device from a company like LG is usually delayed updates. And while this new update isn't exactly speedy compared to Pixel standards, it's not terrible for an Android phone that's over two years old now.
Earlier this month we saw AT&T V40 users on the XDA Forums confirm reception of an over-the-air Android 10 update. Now it's T-Mobile's turn to follow along, with similar reports surfacing from that carrier's users over the course of the past day:
We're still awaiting word of Android 10 updates for Verizon and Sprint editions.
