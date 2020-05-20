Hulu's TV applications feature massive title cards that take up the entire screen, which makes browsing for content incredibly tedious. It seems the company has finally realized this, as it has started to roll out a new interface on Roku and tvOS devices, and soon Android TV.

"Viewers can now navigate through collections vertically and explore within a collection by moving horizontally," Hulu said in a press release. "This navigation pattern is something our viewers are accustomed to and matches the navigation pattern across Disney+ and ESPN+, making it easier for viewers who subscribe to the Disney bundle to switch between services and navigate with ease."

The new interface moves categories like TV, movies, and sports to the main navigation, instead of hidden behind submenus. Hulu will also organize the content tiles based on what it thinks you want to watch the most. "New shows or movies we know you won’t want to miss will be larger in size," the announcement said.

Sadly, it seems like Android TV won't receive the update for a while. Hulu says the UI will start arriving on Roku and Apple TV devices today, with other platforms coming "over the next few months." Let's hope it doesn't take four years, like the last major Hulu update for Android TV.