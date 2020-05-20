This story was originally published and last updated .
Google Pay is constantly gaining support for new banks and institutions across the globe. Even though the service now works with most large banks, there are still some local credit unions that couldn't work with the mobile payment system. Thankfully, 19 of them have joined the long list of compatible financial institutions since our last update, making it seamless to pay with your phone.
- Bank of Commerce and Trust Company (LA)
- Central Bank of Kansas City (SD)
- Century Federal Credit Union (OH)
- Community Bank of Wichita, Inc. (KS)
- Cornerstone Bank (AR)
- Evolve Bank & Trust (TN)
- First Capital Bank (TX)
- First Northern Bank of Dixon (CA)
- Lake Community Bank (MN)
- Milford Federal Bank (MA)
- Millennium Bank (MN)
- New Tripoli Bank (PA)
- Owingsville Banking Company (KY)
- Provident State Bank (MD)
- State Bank (IL)
- Stockmans Bank (OK)
- The First National Bank of Grayson (KY)
- Ubank (TX)
- York Traditions Bank (PA)
If you haven't used Google Pay yet, you can check if your bank or credit union is supported here.
13 new banks
There really does not seem to be any rhyme or reason to Google's timing in adding new banks to Pay. Sometimes we'll go weeks without seeing any additional institutions make the list, and then there are times like now, where just hours after cataloging the latest Pay banks, Google's got another update ready to go, adding 13 new names to the roster:
- APL Federal Credit Union
- Advantage Financial Federal Credit Union
- Beacon Community CU
- Countybank (SC)
- Integris FCU
- Kaiperm Federal Credit Union
- Lone Star Capital Bank
- Mercer County New Jersey Teachers Federal Credit Union
- Meridian Mutual FCU
- Norfolk Fire Dept FCU
- PSE Credit Union
- Texas Association of Professionals FCU
- Texas DPS CU
Google is on a roll, as it's the third time this month it's expanding the already long list of supported banks and financial institutions, by adding another nine:
- Buffalo Credit Union
- CO-OP Credit Union (WI)
- Coosa Valley Credit Union (GA)
- Farmers Bank (AR)
- Farmers Bank and Trust (KS)
- Lormet Community Federal Credit Union (OH)
- Mercer County State Bank (PA)
- Range Bank, N.A. (MA)
- State Bank (IA)
