If you're part of a G Suite organization and hate seeing Google pushing its new Meet integration on desktop Gmail, some respite is arriving.

You and/or your admin will be able to make the Meet section on Gmail invisible in Gmail's settings. This change basically just updates the existing Chat settings tab to include Meet. We presume this also blocks users from receiving Meet calls in Gmail in addition to making them.

The new toggle started rolling out yesterday and should be available to all organizations within 2 weeks. No word if and when the rest of us will have the privilege to turn Meet off.