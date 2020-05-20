Last week, Google announced that it was finally making it possible for Google Play Music (GPM) users to move their data over to the new YouTube Music (YTM) streaming service. However, the migration tool wasn't made available for everyone immediately and is rolling out over the "next few weeks," so a lot of impatient users have had to sit tight and hope they would get it soon. If you'd like to expedite the process, Google has opened up an early access request form.

Head over to this form page and enter the email address associated with the GPM account you'd like to migrate from, and the country you currently live in. That's all you need to do, but the result isn't guaranteed. You're merely expressing interest, and Google should technically make the migration tool accessible to you soon, but that doesn't mean you'll get the option straight away. Be on the look out for an email or a notification from the GPM or YTM apps on your phone.

Once you get access to the migration tool, you can start up the process of moving your data from GPM to YTM. That includes your uploaded songs, playlists, likes, and recommendations. We have a full explainer about the procedure with answers to the most frequently asked questions. And if you're still dubious about making the move right away, you can check out our detailed guide outlining the differences between GPM and YTM. One final thing to note is that the ridiculous 10-device limit authorization is still an issue with YTM, so don't expect to avoid that anytime soon.