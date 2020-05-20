Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today is a slower day for sales, though I still have a few standouts to share. Most notably, the action RPG Titan Quest is on sale for $5 off, which is a steal. Of course, if you prefer something a little more relaxing, the premium match-3 puzzler Kenshō is a worthwhile pickup, as well as the current sale for Black Paradox, a roguelite shoot 'em up that offers an exceptional synth-wave soundtrack. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 23 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization