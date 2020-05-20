Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today is a slower day for sales, though I still have a few standouts to share. Most notably, the action RPG Titan Quest is on sale for $5 off, which is a steal. Of course, if you prefer something a little more relaxing, the premium match-3 puzzler Kenshō is a worthwhile pickup, as well as the current sale for Black Paradox, a roguelite shoot 'em up that offers an exceptional synth-wave soundtrack. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 23 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Little Piano Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Darwin Audio Tour $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  3. Birthdays into Calendar $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
  4. Moon Widget Deluxe $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. [VIP] SweetFly : Idle Merge Sweet $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Way of Square - PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Infinite The Block VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. My Celestial Tree VIP - Unique Beautiful Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Rusty Memory VIP :Survival $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Stickman Master: League Of Shadow - Ninja Fight $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Dragon slayer : Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Wanderer of Lifetimes $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Cuticon Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Templates For Momos Premium 2 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Bike Repair (AdFree) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Scalar Pro — Most Advanced Scientific Calculator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. PDF Editor & Creator , Tool , Merge , Watermark $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. My Tarot App - Card Reading Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. CryptoTab Browser Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Laser Range $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Learn French from scratch full $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Learn German from scratch full $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. JogTracker Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Black Paradox $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Age of Civilizations II $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Mega Maker - Build Levels $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Misadventures of Laura Silver [Visual Novel] $7.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. PowBall Renaissance $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Draw Rider Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Perfect Fit Block Puzzle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Titan Quest $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Gladient Icons $200 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
  2. Retron-UI Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?