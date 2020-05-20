Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today is a slower day for sales, though I still have a few standouts to share. Most notably, the action RPG Titan Quest is on sale for $5 off, which is a steal. Of course, if you prefer something a little more relaxing, the premium match-3 puzzler Kenshō is a worthwhile pickup, as well as the current sale for Black Paradox, a roguelite shoot 'em up that offers an exceptional synth-wave soundtrack. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 23 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Little Piano Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Darwin Audio Tour $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Birthdays into Calendar $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Moon Widget Deluxe $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- [VIP] SweetFly : Idle Merge Sweet $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Way of Square - PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Infinite The Block VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Celestial Tree VIP - Unique Beautiful Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rusty Memory VIP :Survival $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Master: League Of Shadow - Ninja Fight $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dragon slayer : Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wanderer of Lifetimes $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cuticon Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Templates For Momos Premium 2 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bike Repair (AdFree) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Scalar Pro — Most Advanced Scientific Calculator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- PDF Editor & Creator , Tool , Merge , Watermark $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- My Tarot App - Card Reading Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CryptoTab Browser Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Laser Range $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn French from scratch full $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn German from scratch full $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- JogTracker Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Black Paradox $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of Civilizations II $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mega Maker - Build Levels $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Misadventures of Laura Silver [Visual Novel] $7.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- PowBall Renaissance $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Draw Rider Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Perfect Fit Block Puzzle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Titan Quest $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Gladient Icons $200 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Retron-UI Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
