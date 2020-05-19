If you're looking for a powerful external battery with enough energy to fill up both your phone and laptop, search no more. RAVPower's 20,100mAh is currently down to just $35 on Amazon, instead of its traditional $50 price point.

The power bank has enough energy to charge a phone about four times. Thanks to its 18W USB-A port and 45W USB-C PD outlet, it can fill up a laptop and a phone or tablet simultaneously. When it comes to charging it, you can use both the USB-C port or the microUSB input, just in case you'd rather use an older cable.

A $10 discount is already applied on the battery pack, but you can enjoy a further $5 off by clicking the on-page coupon before checking out, bringing the price down to just $35.