Last year, both Google and Apple added dark theming options into their mobile operating systems, with many system apps supporting the feature. Some apps took longer than others, though, like Google's own search app. We reported that its dark theme was available through the Play Store Beta program earlier this year, and now the feature is rolling out to all users.

As you might expect, this update gives the entire Google app a new look. If you're running Android 10, the dark theme should automatically switch over with the system theme settings. Users on older software versions will have to enable it manually in the app. If you aren't a fan, you can disable the new look from the app as well, which is a nice touch. It may not add any new functional capabilities, but searches, weather info, and even ads in your Google Feed will be easier on the eyes.

Having the option to switch to a darker theme is important for saving your retinas at night, and it helps unify the entire experience when system apps follow the system theme. It may have taken longer than we'd like, but at least the Google app dark theme is coming out of the shadows now. Maybe ChromeOS will be next in line?

We've reached out for further confirmation and details on the Google app's dark theme rollout and will update this post if we learn more.