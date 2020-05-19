As game-changing as USB Type-C has been, most of us still have at least one or two devices lying around that require us to keep a USB Type-A charger handy as well. For simplicity's sake, why not have one charger that can accept both that can also output enough power to charge whatever device you need quickly and safely? Today, we have a deal that can help with just that. Right now, you can grab a dual-port Aukey 30W USB- C PD 2.0/18W Quick Charge 3.0 compatible charger from Amazon for only $16.34—saving $26.65 off the regular price of $42.99.

While this adapter may not feature the latest and greatest when it comes to charging technologies and speeds, it could still make a decent addition to anyone's charging setup, especially at this price. USB-C Power Delivery 2.0 and Quick Charge 3.0 compatibility and maximum charging speeds of 30W over USB-C and 18W with USB-A should ensure speedy, worry-free charging for even the pickiest devices.

All you need to do to take advantage of these savings and pick up this charger at a lower sale price than Amazon has ever offered is follow the link below and make sure to enter the promo code QKAMWVJ6 at checkout.