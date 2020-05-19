OnePlus has announced that it will temporarily disable the "color filter" camera on the 8 Pro in a future update, but only the Chinese version of the phone running HydrogenOS will be affected. The camera, which is augmented with its ability to gather infrared light, was able to see through materials like certain plastics and even some kinds of cloth. The functionality will apparently return in the future when OnePlus can limit "other functionality that may be of concern."

The company made its initial announcement via Weibo, but a follow-up post to the OnePlus forums has made the upcoming changes much more clear. The color filter camera will be disabled in the Chinese market within the next week via a HydrogenOS update, but the company has plans to bring it back once it can eliminate customer worries. Again, this temporary feature removal only affects HydrogenOS, the company's Chinese ROM. OnePlus has no plans to disable the color filter camera in the US or international markets, though it all markets will end up with whatever fix the company eventually devises.

We've reached out to OnePlus for more details regarding this change, and we'll be sure to update our coverage if and when we hear more.

One of the videos claiming "X-ray"-like functionality.

OnePlus is in a difficult position here. Although the color filter camera is mostly a gimmick and is only useful in a single camera mode, it did get enough billing for the company to advertise it as a "quad camera" system. That's a claim that won't be true if it's disabled. And, though there are carefully constructed videos that show it using infrared "X-ray vision" to see through clothes, it's actually not great at doing it in my own testing — clothes need to be very thin for it to work.

Still, I guess it's closer to t-shirt weather every day, and better safe than sorry.