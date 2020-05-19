LG's series of Stylo budget smartphones has been a staple at prepaid carriers in the United States for years. Last year's Stylo 5 was a great phone, but it wasn't much of an upgrade from the previous model. That's certainly not the case for the Stylus 6, which was announced earlier today.

The new phone offers a 6.8-inch HD screen, an unspecified 2.3GHz processor, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage (with support for microSD cards up to 2TB), a 4,000mAh battery, and Android 10. As with previous Stylo models, a capacitive stylus is stored in the phone for doodling, tapping buttons, and other functions. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, and even a headphone jack — take that, Galaxy S20.

Every new budget phone has to have unnecessary additional cameras, so the Stylus 6 naturally has a total of three rear cameras. There's a main 13MP lens, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. The 13MP camera on the Stylo 5 wasn't terribly good, so hopefully there's some improvement this year.

The Stylo 6's official price is $219.99, but Boost Mobile is already running a limited-time sale for $179.99. It's not clear yet when the phone will arrive at other carriers, or when it will be available unlocked — last year's Stylo 5 wasn't sold outside of carriers until a few months after launch.