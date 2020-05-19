Mobile image search users on the Google app beta are seeing a new shortcut to the Lens interface from within the search bar.

On first appearance, users will see a blurb telling them that they can use Lens to "search with your camera or photos." The shortcut remains visible if users then search for something on the tab. It disappears when they navigate to another tab.

Lens is otherwise accessible on most phones by opening Google Assistant downloading it from the Play Store to get a home screen icon.

9to5Google notes that Lens is incorporated into the main Google app for iOS as a complementary search service. It'll take more work, though, for the company to shoehorn Lens as a similarly vital integration for Android.

If you have some curiosity about this tidbit, sate it with a Play Store refresh or through APK Mirror.