If you'd like to keep tabs on your house with a few home security cameras, but just don't want to route 15 miles of cable from source to spot, the Arlo Pro 2 might do you well. You can get a six-camera system from Amazon right now for just $600 — the best price yet.

These are 1080p cameras that operate on 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and can work off of a wall socket or, if you're not into extension cords, on a rechargeable battery — good for months of videos according to our review — and can be placed inside or outdoors. That said, these things rely on motion sensing to trigger short recordings and can be a little slow to latch into gear sometimes. All in all, though, they were and still are good performers today, even if the Arlo Pro 3 exists.

A six-camera set plus the base station usually sets a buyer back some $950 most often, though we've seen occasional sales into the $600 level. But at exactly $600 (okay, minus a cent), this is the best price we've seen it. It's also the same price as the five-camera system right now, so there's a bonus camera right there for ya.

And if your account has monthly payments enabled, you can pay for this over 5 months with Amazon's own zero-interest installment plan. All in all, a pretty good deal.