Those clipboard suggestions spotted in Gboard back in April have started rolling out more widely. Some of our readers have reported seeing the feature live in the latest Gboard beta, though it still isn't available for everyone just yet.

Gboard's clipboard suggestions in action as of April.

In case you're unfamiliar, the feature works pretty simply: When you have content in your clipboard, Gboard will replace its usual suggestion strip at certain times with a button to paste the contents of your clipboard, whether that's a site URL, password, or something else. It's even somewhat content aware, censoring the suggestion in password fields, and it comes and goes as you type — something like, "Here's the thing:" will prompt it to appear again.

It's a small tweak, but that makes entering credentials or information from one app into another that much faster.

Clipboard suggestions in Hulu.

Not all of us at AP have the feature yet, though others have had it for weeks. I seem to have gained and subsequently lost it over the last month. Based on reader reports, it's starting to roll out more widely — potentially as part of the latest Gboard app beta, though at least one report indicates getting it just before the update was installed. It's equally possible Google is expanding a server-side test for the feature. The company may also be testing a slightly tweaked version of the feature, as one screenshot (above) shows the previous shortcut to Gboard's clipboard manager is now missing.

Though there's a good chance it's a server-side test, if you'd like to try your luck, you can install the latest beta via the testing program on the Play Store, or just pull it down via APK Mirror.