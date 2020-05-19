Bethesda recently updated the Android versions of Doom and Doom II to bring a bunch of new features to the titles, such as tweaked touch controls, support for adjustable frame rate limits, not to mention physical controller support along with mouse and keyboard support. Heck, Bethesda even added a toggle for Vsync (a rarity for a mobile game), for those of you that would like to reduce either title's input latency. So no matter how you slice it, it would appear that Bethesda has actually improved both games, though it could be argued that all of these features should have been available in both titles from the jump.
Bethesda has clearly been slowly updating both Doom and Doom II since each title's release on the Play Store last year, and so this past January we saw the studio bring support for custom WAD files, as well as the addition of a 60FPS mode and a quick weapon select for physical controllers. Now that the most recent update added support for DualShock 4 and Xbox One controllers, everyone's controller needs should be covered. What's really surprising is that mouse and keyboard support has been added to the games, which means both titles should work wonderfully on any supported Chromebook. Of course, if you'd like to read the changelog in full, I've pasted it below for your reading pleasure.
WHAT'S NEW
• Updated touch controls to use a new layout for better precision.
• Added option to change FPS limit from 30 to 30, 60, 90, or 120.
• Added support for DualShock 4 and Xbox One controllers.
• Added support for USB and Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.
• Added option to toggle Vertical Sync to reduce input latency.
• Fixed crash when loading save games on 32bit devices.
Comments