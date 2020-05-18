PayPal-owned Venmo is rolling out a new paintjob for its app, cutting down on its signature blue for more white and making it easier to get to paying or requesting money.

Old design

Venmo is deserting Material Design 1.0 for something that looks more like an iOS app. The blue header goes away while the Me, Friends, and Public tabs have been arranged in reverse order and signified by iconography. Instead of a button that takes users to a list of options to pay or request, there are now separate buttons for scanning Venmo QR codes or pulling up people by name.

New design

The overflow menu, with its contents redistributed, now slides from the right instead of the left. If you tap on your avatar in the top-left corner, you'll be able to see your account balance and access your own QR code.

This looks to be a server-fed change — some Android Police team members have it while others do not, even after multiple version updates from 7.49 to 7.51. Still, if you'd like to make a few updates for yourself, you can check the Play Store or APK Mirror.