HMD Global's Nokia-branded devices are some of the best budget phones currently available, with relatively-fast updates and no heavy modifications to Android. Now you can get the entry-level Nokia 4.2 for just $130 on Amazon, a savings of $29 from the usual price of around $159.

The Nokia 4.2 has a Snapdragon 439 processor, 3GB of RAM, a 5.7-inch 720x1520 display, 32GB of internal storage (with a microSD card slot for expansion), a 3,000mAh battery, NFC support, and even a headphone jack. The main downsides are that it uses a microUSB port instead of Type-C, and performance isn't amazing. You can read our full review here.

This is also one of the few budget phones updated to Android 10, as it received the upgrade last month. Not bad for $130.