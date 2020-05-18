We're gonna be frank with you: you want a huge-ass 5G phablet with a stylus for $600? You can get a Verizon-branded Galaxy Note10+ right now from eBay.

The Galaxy Note10+ might just be too much Galaxy for some people. It's got 45-watt charging (compatible charger sold separately), an S Pen equipped with Bluetooth that also acts as a remote shutter and media controller, three muscly cameras, and top-end specs that have held up over the past several months — a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Plus, if Verizon's millimeter wave 5G network is of use to you, well, this phone can use it.

If you don't mind a little cosmetic damage to the packaging, eBay-based QuickShip Electronics has a number of Verizon units available in black for $600 — $300 off current MSRP.

The seller offers free returns within 30 days, a 1-year limited warranty, and ships within the lower 48 states.