OnePlus has taken to Weibo today to announce that it will temporarily disable the "color filter" camera on the 8 Pro in a future update. The camera, which is augmented with its ability to gather infrared light, was able to see through materials like certain plastics and even some kinds of cloth. The functionality will apparently return in the future — presumably once the company has been able to tweak how it works.

Details are sparse, and our understanding is based on a machine translation of the Weibo announcement (sorry, I don't speak Chinese), embedded in the PR tag at the end of this post. But the basic facts appear to be clear: The color filter camera will be disabled within the next week via an update, but the company seems to have some kind of plans to bring it back once it can eliminate customer worries. We've reached out to OnePlus for more details regarding this change, and we'll be sure to update our coverage if and when we hear more.

One of the videos claiming "X-ray"-like functionality.

OnePlus is in a difficult position here. Although the camera is mostly a gimmick and is only useful in a single camera mode, it did get enough billing for the company to advertise it as a "quad camera" system. That's a claim that won't be true if it's disabled. And, though there are carefully constructed videos that show it using infrared "X-ray vision" to see through clothes, it's actually not great at doing it in my own testing — clothes need to be very thin for it to work.

Still, I guess it's closer to t-shirt weather every day, and better safe than sorry.