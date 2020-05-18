This story was originally published and last updated .
OnePlus just announced the end of the OxygenOS Open Beta program for the 6 and 6T, but the company promised that regular stable updates would continue. Sure enough, both phones are now receiving a new system update, containing a handful of bug fixes and security patches.
OxygenOS 10.3.3 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 6 and 6T, which includes the April 2020 security patches, a fix for random black screens during gameplay, and expanded VoLTE/VoWiFi support. The full changelog is below.
- System
- Fixed the issue with a black screen randomly appearing while playing games
- Updated GMS package to 2020.02
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Network updates
- Integrated VoLTE & VoWifi support for Telenor - Denmark
- Integrated VoWifi support for RJIO - India
- Cloud Sync updates [India only]
- Updated the CloudService to Version 2.0
It's worth noting that this update is missing some of the features from February's Open Beta release, namely an improved one-handed mode in the Phone app and account synchronization for Zen Mode. As a result, folks on the Open Beta track will technically lose some functionality by reverting to stable right now, but nothing major is missing. Also, this update has a newer security patch level than the final Open Beta 6 release.
The update is slowly rolling out to all OnePlus 6 and 6T phones, but if you want to get it right now, Oxygen Updater can do that.
Manual download links
If you still haven't received the update, OnePlus has published the manual download links for both devices. First, grab the zip files for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, and make sure all your data is backed up. Then transfer the files to your phone's storage, go to Settings -> System update, click the settings cog on the top right, choose Local upgrade, select the zip and click Install.
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums
