For a company that's been on a years-long downhill toboggan, HTC still has hopes of playing catch-up in 2020. There's a 5G phone in the works, we're tracking another entry in the budget-minded Desire series, and now, for some reason, we're looking at some AirPod clones.

Images of this product, classified as a wireless Bluetooth headset and called the U Ear (in line with HTC's recent U-centered branding) were submitted to Taiwan's National Communication Commission. The earbuds feature stems and pogo contacts, presumably for charging and data, but no canal tips. The case charges via USB-C.

Of course, just because a product gets certified for sale doesn't mean it will go on sale. We'll keep an eye out if it does.