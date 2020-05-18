Arlo's home security products have been a popular option for people looking to set up a few wireless cameras. The top of the line Arlo Ultra is weather sealed, shoots in 4K, shoots a great image at night, and offers plenty of well-designed features. While we liked this model, price was a bit of a turn-off. However, Amazon has a 4-pack on sale for just $800, which is $200 off MSRP.

That might still sound a bit expensive, but this kit has been running for between $900 - $1,000 (or not available at all) since it launched. Aside from a flash sale back in March that briefly took it down to $700, this is the best price we've seen for this many cameras.

The kit also includes the required Ultra SmartHub and 1 year of Arlo Smart Premier service, so you'll have everything you need to get up and running. The subscription provides cloud storage for the last 30 days of recordings, and if you choose not to renew, you'll still receive push notifications on your phone and be able to interact with the cameras live — i.e. remote viewing, 2-way audio, etc. And this system is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

It's not clear how long this price will last, but it dropped late last week, so it may not have much longer. Since Amazon is still giving low priority to most products, it may not ship for several days.